10 projects changing the Grand Rapids area in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From headquarters for high-tech medical companies to growing schools and redesigned public spaces, 2022 has plenty in store for the Grand Rapids area.

Here are 10 projects to watch this year:

Bold Advanced Medical Future Health | 400 Monroe Ave. NW

(A Jan. 10, 2022 photo shows the future headquarters of BAMF in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: June 2022

Billed as the first of its kind in the world, BAMF’s radiopharmacy contains a cyclotron to help produce novel tracers used for treating diseases including cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The radiopharmacy is now open. A company spokesperson says BAMF’s clinic and offices are on track to open in mid-June.

BAMF announced its $30 million move to the new Doug Meijer Innovation Building on Medical Mile in April. The medical technology company broke ground in August. The 35,000-square-foot site will serve as BAMF’s global headquarters and bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

BAMF operates in theranostics and radiopharmacy — radioactive drugs and radiation therapy like those used in the treatment of cancer. Officials say thousands of patients from around the country will be treated at the new location.

Calvin University School of Business | 1810 E. Beltline Ave. SE

(A still image taken from video posted by Calvin University shows construction on its new School of Business located on East Beltline Avenue SE just north of Burton Street in Grand Rapids.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University gives an aerial view of the new School of Business.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows the south entrance to the new School of Business.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows what the first floor lobby may look like.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows what the second floor lobby may look like.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows what the first floor student hub may look like.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows what a first floor case study classroom may look like.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows the east side of the new School of Business.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University gives an aerial view of the new School of Business.)

Targeted opening date: Summer 2022

For months now, drivers on the East Beltline near Burton Street SE have watched Calvin University’s new School of Business take shape.

Calvin University’s School of Business will feature modern classrooms, collaborative spaces, large gathering areas and offices. The $11.25 million project also includes a two-story video screen and accessibility features for those with disabilities.

The construction project includes renovating shared spaces at DeVos Communication Center, which will be connected to the School of Business.

Calvin University announced plans for the School of Business in May 2020 after receiving a $22.25 million anonymous donation — the largest in the school’s history. The remaining funds will go into an endowment to support the business school’s dean and faculty.

Calvin University’s assistant director of media relations says the School of Business is on track to be complete and ready for move-in this summer. The new building is expected to host its first classes this fall.

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s | 2184 Dean Lake Ave. NE

(A conceptual rendering shows what the new $10 million D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s facility at Dean Lake Avenue and Knapp Street in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: Late 2022

Construction is underway on the new $10 million home for D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, which provides family counseling, fostering and adoption programs.

The new facilities on the northeast corner of Dean Lake Avenue NE and Knapp Street will allow the organization to consolidate its three campuses into one. D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s expect to save roughly $2 million over the next 20 years with the move, which will also double its capacity.

An organization spokesperson says the new campus is on track to be complete late this year.

Dégagé Ministries | 144 S. Division Ave.

(A Jan. 10, 2022 photo shows contractors fixing fencing around the Degage expansion project in Grand Rapids.)

(A conceptual rendering shows the proposed Sheldon Avenue SE entrance to Dégagé Ministries.)

Targeted opening date: Late summer 2022

The framework is up for Dégagé Ministries’ new main entrance at the corner of Sheldon Avenue and Cherry Street SE.

The work is part of a nearly $7.4 million project that earned nearly $100,000 in support from the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority.

Dégagé Ministries plans to transform its current dining area at the northeast corner of Division Avenue and Cherry Street SE into a retail space for Pauls’ Mom’s Cookies, complete with a new public restroom. The renovations also include nearly doubling the sleeping capacity for the women’s overnight shelter and upgrading from sleeping mats to bunk beds.

The renovated shelter will also be more accessible for people with disabilities, feature new signs and an outdoor green space near the new entrance.

Dégagé Ministries originally expected to finish the project by the end of March, but hit delays because of challenges with underground utilizes and the supply chain. The organization now expects to open the updated space in late summer.

Lyon Square | 296 Lyon St. NE

(A rendering by Progressive AE shows the proposed redesign of Lyon Square in downtown Grand Rapids.)

(A rendering by Progressive AE shows the proposed redesign of Lyon Square in downtown Grand Rapids.)

(A rendering by Progressive AE shows the proposed redesign of Lyon Square in downtown Grand Rapids.)

(A rendering by Progressive AE shows the proposed redesign of Lyon Square in downtown Grand Rapids.)

(A rendering by Progressive AE shows the proposed redesign of Lyon Square in downtown Grand Rapids.)

Targeted completion date: November 2022

City officials are hopeful the yearslong effort to redesign the space between Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and DeVos Place could come to fruition in 2022.

Progressive AE’s vision unveiled last year includes winding sidewalks that cut through a lush garden, hanging lights that mimic a wave, an event space with a canopy and fireplace, a bike trail and a boardwalk that juts out above the water.

Designers also plan to incorporate a snowmelt system throughout the paved areas.

Mark Miller with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. says they’re waiting on state permits to determine what the project can include. If the subsequent bidding process goes smoothly, construction would start this year and potentially wrap up by November, according to Miller.

Mel Trotter Ministries | 225 Commerce Ave. SW

(A Jan. 10, 2022 photo shows construction outside Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: End of 2022

The first phase of Mel Trotter Ministries’ $14.9 million mission to renovate its shelter and expand programs is complete, according to Mel Trotter Chief Advancement Officer Beth Fisher.

The upgraded shelter will have a dorm-like layout, with two people to a room and two rooms sharing a bathroom. It will house youth and men, accommodate those who are transgender, and include expanded medical clinics.

Fisher says the shelter’s third and fourth floors are now open and Phase 2 of the project is underway.

“We could not be happier or more thankful for how the project is going,” she told News 8 last week.

Mel Trotter celebrated the ceremonial start to renovations in August. If all goes well, the organization expects the entire project to be complete by the end of the year, according to Fisher.



Perrigo’s North American headquarters | 430 Monroe Ave. NW

(A December 2021 photo shows the future headquarters for Perrigo on Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.)

(A rendering provided by Rockford Construction shows Perrigo’s North American headquarters at the corner of Monroe Avenue NW and Michigan Street in downtown Grand Rapids.)

Targeted opening date: June 2022

For nine months, drivers on eastbound I-196 in Grand Rapids have watched the city’s skyline change as Perrigo’s new 10-story office building went up just south of the highway.

The multi-million dollar investment is expected to bring 170 jobs to the city. The 125,000-square-foot facility will primarily house corporate, management and administrative employees and will feature adaptive, collaborative work areas.

A spokesperson says the project is now expected to be complete in mid-June.

Rosa Parks Circle | 135 Monroe Center NW

(A snowy Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on Jan. 11, 2022.)

(A chain-link fence keeps people away from Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids while renovations are underway.)

Targeted reopening date: February 2022

Located at the heart of Grand Rapids, this gathering and event space has been closed to visitors since May, when renovations began to the art installation that defines it: Ecliptic by Maya Lin.

The nearly $3 million project includes upgrades to the amphitheater stage, seating and restrooms. There will also be a new bus shelter, benches and signs.

City officials had hoped to wrap up the project in time for the park’s 20th anniversary in September, but contractors ran into delays getting the California granite Lin requested for the amphitheater seating.

Mark Miller, managing director of planning and design for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., told News 8 last week that some of the granite was delivered earlier this month and contractors begin working with it. They expect another shipment to arrive soon, making it possible for the city to hit its new goal of reopening Rosa Parks Circle next month.

Secchia Piazza | 151 Fountain St. NE

(A Jan. 13 photo shows Secchia Piazza in Grand Rapids.)

(A Jan. 13 photo shows Secchia Piazza in Grand Rapids.)

(A photo provided by Grand Rapids Community College in January 2022 shows the colorful domed skylight to Secchia Piazza, which is expected to open in June 2022.)

(An image provided by Grand Rapids Community College in January 2022 shows the college’s Secchia Piazza under construction in Grand Rapids.)

(A rendering courtesy of Grand Rapids Community College and Progressive AE shows the skylight inside GRCC’s new Secchia Piazza, which will be located at the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center, 151 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids.)

(A rendering courtesy of Grand Rapids Community College and Progressive AE shows the skylight inside GRCC’s new Secchia Piazza, which will be located at the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center, 151 Fountain Street NE in Grand Rapids.)

Expected completion: June 2022

Visitors to Grand Rapids Community College’s downtown campus can already see the colorful glass panels of Secchia Piazza’s domed skylight a full city block away, on Fulton Street.

Crews began renovating the space near the corner of Fountain Street and Ransom Avenue in late September. The nearly $5 million project includes enclosing an underused outdoor patio at GRCC’s Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center to create an updated event and meeting space.

The redesign will include flooring created by GRCC artists that evoke the journey students take from the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education to careers worldwide. A GRCC spokesperson says crews installed the glass for the 15-foot high skylight in late December.

Named for its donors, the late Peter Secchia and his family, Secchia Piazza is on track to open in June 2022.

BEYOND GRAND RAPIDS

Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center | 160 68th Street SW, Byron Township

(A Jan. 12, 2022 photo shows the new sign for the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center, located at 160 68th Street SW in Byron Township.)

(A November 2021 photo provided by Special Olympics Michigan shows interior renovations to the former South Christian High School, which will become the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center.)

(A November 2021 photo provided by Special Olympics Michigan shows interior renovations to the former South Christian High School, which will become the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center.)

(A photo provided by Special Olympics Michigan shows athletes on the newly renovated basketball court at the 68th Street SW facility.)

(A Jan. 12, 2022 photo shows construction on the former South Christian High School, which is becoming the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center.)

Targeted completion date: May 2022 (Phase 1)

Renovations are well underway at the former South Christian High School, which will become the largest Special Olympics facility of its kind in the world, according to Special Olympics Michigan President and CEO Tim Hileman.

“This is really a community place this is really for everyone to come and celebrate people of all abilities,” he said.

Hileman told News 8 the group is halfway through Phase 1 of renovations, which includes making the facility more accessible, adding restrooms and a new front lobby. He said several nonprofit partners have already moved their offices into the center, including the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan, Be Nice Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and Autism Support of Kent County.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Disability Advocates of Kent County shows what the occupational therapy home accessibility center may look like.)

(A courtesy rendering of the new Disability Advocates of Kent County headquarters at the Special Olympics campus in Byron Township.)

Disability Advocates of Kent County expects to open its new home inside the Special Olympics Michigan center in April. The 8,500-square-foot space will feature the region’s first occupational therapy home accessibility center, where people can see and test potential ways to alter their homes for more independence. Disability Advocates of Kent County says it’s about 85% to its fundraising goal of $2.5 million to help pay for construction, campaign costs and programming.

Thresholds, Brody’s Be Café an Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services will also move into the former school after renovations this year.

Hileman says athletes are already practicing on the refinished floors of the gymnasium, which now bear the Special Olympics logo at center court. The facility started hosting practices in July and held tournaments months later, according to Hileman.

So far, Special Olympics Michigan has raised just over $8.4 million for the project, which is expected to cost about $15 million to $20 million. Hileman is hopeful the upcoming polar plunge season will help. The fundraising effort kicks off Jan. 21 at the training and inclusion center, which will host the first 24-hour super plunge.

Hileman expects Phase 1 of the project to wrap up in May. He hopes to start Phase 2 work on the outdoor complex this fall. That stage will include adding sports fields, a track and fields award stand and plaza.

If all goes well, the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center should be complete in 2023.