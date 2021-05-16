Woman sent to hospital after Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was sent to the hospital after a house fire on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department arrived in the 700 block of Delaware St SE around 6:50 a.m. to a house where the second story of the home was on fire.

The fire was knocked down shortly there after, but not before a woman suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Firefighters say it is unclear at this time what may have started the fire, but they will continue to investigate as they work to clean up the scene.

