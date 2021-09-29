1 stabbed in Grand Rapids; 2 in custody

GRANDS RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was stabbed in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Century Avenue SW near Plett Street SW, north or Burton Street.

The situation leading up to the incident was not immediately known, but Grand Rapids police said a man was stabbed. The victim’s condition is also unknown.

Two people were taken into custody and detained as part of the investigation. The relation between the three individuals is unclear at this time.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department assisted police on scene.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.

