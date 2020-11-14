1 stabbed in front of GR party store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a stabbing early Saturday morning in northwest Grand Rapids.

Police say they were called to a scene in front of Zellar’s Party Store on Campau Ave around 2 a.m. where a man was stabbed while parked in a car on the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the primary suspect in the investigation has been arrested and is in custody.

GRPD also says this investigation is still ongoing.

