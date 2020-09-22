1 shot on US-131 S-curve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured after a shooting on US-131 at the S-curve in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say a person showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the right leg, which was connected to the incident.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

It’s also unknown what led up to the shooting or if investigators have any suspect information.

