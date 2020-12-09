1 shot on Grand Rapids’ southwest side

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a shooting on Dec. 8, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening, police say.

It happened around 6:08 p.m. on Ionia Avenue SW near Cherry Street SW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The situation leading up to the shooting was not immediately known.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police say.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.