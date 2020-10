GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Bates Street SE near Neland Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says one person sustained a gunshot wound. The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time.

News 8 is working to learn more details.