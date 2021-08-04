1 shot on Grand Rapids’ SE side

Police respond to a shooting in Grand Rapids on Lafayette Avenue SE near Franklin Street on Aug. 4, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Lafayette Avenue SE near Franklin Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with injuries that are not life threatening.

Additional details about the shooting are unclear at this time and suspect information has not been released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

