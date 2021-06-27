1 shot on Grand Rapids’ northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot on Grand Rapids’ northeast side Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Michigan Street and Houseman Avenue.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, but a person was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police in Grand Rapids investigate a shooting on June 27, 2021.

Police in Grand Rapids investigate a shooting on June 27, 2021.

There is no suspect in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.