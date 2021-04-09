1 shot, killed at GR apartment; police search for suspect

Authorities outside the Stuyvesant Apartments in Grand Rapids Friday, April 9, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment building in Grand Rapids’ Heritage Hills neighborhood Friday.

The shooting happened shortly before 12 p.m. at the Stuyvesant Apartments, located at the intersection of Madison Avenue SE and Cherry Street SE.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski told News 8 that one man in his 20s was killed. It’s unknown what led to the shooting but Wittkowski said investigators don’t believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

Police are searching for a person of interest, who is a man. No further description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.