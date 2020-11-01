1 shot in SE Grand Rapids

Police respond to a shooting in the 800 block of Oakhill Street SE near Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids on Oct. 31, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say one person was shot in Grand Rapids on Saturday night.

Authorities say they were called around 8:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Oakhill Street SE near Eastern Avenue SE.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the victim, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s with life-threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids police says there are no suspects at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.