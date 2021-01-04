Woman in critical condition after Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on Grand Rapids’ northwest Sunday night.

Grand Rapids police told News 8 that the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at a hosue near the intersection of Leonard Street NW and Alpine Avenue NW.

An unknown suspect shot into the house, hitting a 65-year-old woman, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

