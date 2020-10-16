PD: 1 shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near Eastern Avenue SE and Oakdale Street SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

They say the victim was shot while in a vehicle. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The situation leading up to the shooting is also unknown.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

News 8 is working to learn more details.