1 shot in Grand Rapids; injuries not life threatening

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic grand rapids police department_1553121357451.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Ewing Avenue and Temple Street, near Kalamazoo Avenue.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time, but Grand Rapids police say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links