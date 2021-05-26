1 shot in Grand Rapids; injuries not life threatening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Ewing Avenue and Temple Street, near Kalamazoo Avenue.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time, but Grand Rapids police say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.