1 shot in Grand Rapids; injuries not life threatening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot on Grand Rapids’ northwest side Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Alpine Avenue near Crosby Street, north of Leonard Street.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time, but authorities say one person was shot. The victim sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

Suspect information has not yet been released. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they attempt a K-9 track.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.