GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Monday evening, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened around 5:45 p.m. near the Wealthy Market on Wealthy Street near Diamond Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police say. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say two cars were also hit by gunfire.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and suspect information has not been released.