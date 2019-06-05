1 shot in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the victim was shot near Baker Lofts, located on Logan Street SW between Division and Ionia avenues.
The victim showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.
24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.
