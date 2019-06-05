Grand Rapids

1 shot in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:55 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 01:09 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the victim was shot near Baker Lofts, located on Logan Street SW between Division and Ionia avenues.

The victim showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries