1 shot in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the victim was shot near Baker Lofts, located on Logan Street SW between Division and Ionia avenues.

The victim showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.