1 shot at Grand Rapids party store

The scene of a shooting at a party store in Grand Rapids. (April 26, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person was shot at a party store on the city’s southwest side Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Fast Lane Party Store on Buchanan Aveune near Brown Street.

Police say the victim is expected to survive the injuries.

At this time, no information has been released about any arrests or suspects.

GRPD says they are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact the police department at 616.456.3400.