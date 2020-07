GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person sustained serious injuries after being shot in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, police say.

It happened around 6 p.m. near Wealthy Street SE and Hollister Avenue SE.

Police say a person was walking when a car passing by fired several shots.

The victim was shot three times and has injuries in the torso area, according to police. They say the victim was taken to the hospital in a private car.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.