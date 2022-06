GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is seriously hurt after an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 4 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Sycamore Street SE and Lafayette Avenue SE on reports of a shooting.

GRPD said a man was seriously injured. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

This shooting remains under investigation.