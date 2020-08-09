1 pleads guilty in 5K event illegally serving alcohol

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded guilty to charges involving the Margarita Madness 5K event in Grand Rapids where alcohol was illegally served.

In 2019, event organizers advertised the race as being a lighthearted event where participants would receive a margarita at the finish line. Instead, officers shut down that portion of the event since it didn’t have a permit to serve alcohol.

Jamilah Board, pleaded guilty on June 29 to a charge of attempting to serve alcohol for a fee. A second charge of serving alcohol for a fee has been dismissed.

Board is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18.

Another organizer, Aaron Scott, has been charged with illegally selling or distributing liquor without a license. Scott had a trial date set for Monday, but is has been postponed. A new date has not been set as of Sunday evening.

Margarita Madness 5K races across the country said a portion of the money would be given to a charity called the World Wide Push Foundation. IRS records show the organization is run by the same people. The IRS revoked the World Wide Push Foundation’s nonprofit status because they failed to file the proper paperwork.

Similar events have been hosted in other cities. Margarita Madness 5K Run/Walk has received an F rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website.