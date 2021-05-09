1 person in critical condition after Grand Rapids car crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department was called to a car crash that left one man in critical condition.

Officers and medical personnel arrived around 3:41 a.m. at the intersection of Fuller Ave and Watkins St SE where they found a Volkswagen Passat struck a telephone pole and then a residence.

One man was found inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he is currently in critical condition.

Police say there were no witnesses at the scene of the crash and believe there was only one vehicle involved.

The identity of the man involved in the crash is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information about this crash, or who witnessed this vehicle driving just prior to the crash, is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Departments Traffic Unit: Ofc. Justin Ewald (616) 456-4282 / jewald@grcity.us ; Ofc. Andy Bingel (616) 456-3414 / abingel@grcity.us or Sgt. Rob Veenstra (616) 456-3771 / rveenstr@grcity.us. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org