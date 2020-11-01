1 person dead, 1 injured in fatal crash in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responded to a fatal crash on the southeast side of the city early Sunday morning.

Polcie say they arrived on scene around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of 32nd Ave and Chamberlain St SE where a car with two people inside drove offroad and hit a tree.

Officers say the male front passenger was ejected on contact with the tree. The female driver remained inside the car and possibly suffered only a broken foot. Police say the passenger was not wearing a seat belt and that was the reason for his ejection.

The male passenger was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital after the incident where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in the car crash, police say.

There is currently no suspect or victim information available yet and this accident remains under investigation by police.