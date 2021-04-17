One man seriously injured after Grand Rapids car crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police are looking into a car crash that landed one Grand Rapids man in the hospital.

The crash in question happened Friday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Plainfield Ave and the entrance ramp onto westbound I-96 in Grand Rapids.

Police say a Dodge Durango driven by a 39-year-old woman from Rockford hit a 45-year-old man from Grand Rapids on a motorcycle when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning onto the I-96 entrance ramp from Plainfield Ave.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with life-threatening injuries while the Durango driver suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the motorcycle driver was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol, drugs, speed, and cell phone use do not appear to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have seen this crash are asked to contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.