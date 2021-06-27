1 man injured after shooting near GR party store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department was called to a shooting at a party store early Sunday morning.

Police arrived around 1:47 a.m. near Neland and Franklin Ave SE in front of Miss Tracy’s Liquor Store to find a man in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say the injury is considered non-life-threatening and the man is alert and conscious.

There is no suspect information at this time.

