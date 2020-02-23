1 man hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 37-year-old man is recovering with non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning after he was stuck by a bullet.

Police said officers were dispatched to St. Mary’s Hospital after a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived by private transport. The victim said he was walking from his home on Storrs Street SE just before 12:30 a.m. when he heard the sound of gunshots and was hit by one of the bullets.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound in the shoulder/neck area, police said the injuries are not life threatening.

The victim was not able to provide a suspect description.

Authorities said officers found the scene outside, near the victims address. Crime scene technicians responded shortly after.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.