1 man critically injured in northwest GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a shooting near Fish Ladder Park in Grand Rapids Sunday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said around 12 a.m. Sunday a 30-year-old man called police, claiming he shot another man that attacked him in the 600 block of Front Ave NW near Fish Ladder Park.

According to police, the man who called said he was a Concealed Permit License holder. When the other man attacked him, he fired one shot at him, hitting him in the chest.

The 27-year-old victim was admitted to Butterworth Hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries and is currently listed in stable but critical condition, according to GPRD.

When the police arrived on the scene, the police department said the CPL holder was calm and taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616.456.3380. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or www.silentobserver.org.