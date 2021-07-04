1 man, 1 child injured in US-131 crash near Wealthy St

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police were called to a personal injury crash on US-131 near Wealthy St Saturday evening.

After arriving on scene around 7:04 p.m., preliminary investigation showed a 48-year-old man from Muskegon lost control of a Can-Am Spyder and crashed into the right shoulder wall on US-131 South near Wealthy St.

The cyclist and a 13-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the driver, nor the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

According to statements gathered by troopers, a silver, older model Chevrolet Malibu driven by a white female in her mid-40’s, possibly hit the cyclist and caused him to lose control of the three-wheeled motorcycle and crash.

The driver of the Malibu allegedly continued north on US-131 after the incident, according to police.

Any witnesses to the crash, or those who provided aid on-scene, are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at (616) 866-4411.