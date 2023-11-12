GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were notified that a man arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

GRPD said the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Officers say the shooting happened on McReynolds Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.