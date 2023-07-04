GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said that officers were called to the intersection of Sycamore Street SE and Jefferson Avenue around 10:20 p.m. It was there they discovered a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been taken into custody or identified at this time. Police are currently investigating.

Winstrom said that there were hundreds of people within blocks of the shooting when it happened. Officers are now asking for the public’s help in locating any and all suspects and any details related to the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.