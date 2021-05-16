1 killed after electric scooter crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a person has died following an electric scooter crash in Grand Rapids.

Family confirmed to News 8 the victim was Elle Yared.

Steve Yared said Elle was riding an electric scooter downtown Friday evening when she fell, causing a brain injury that took her life.

Police were unable to confirm the exact location of the crash, but said they were told the victim was using one of the rentable motorized scooters seen throughout the city. The scooters are part of a pilot program the city rolled out in October in partnership with Spin, which is owned by Ford Motor Company.

Investigators said at this time, they do not believe the incident involved any other pedestrians, scooters or vehicles.