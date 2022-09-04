GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and a woman was hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to La Petite Chateau, located on Division Avenue South near 28th Street for a shooting.

Responding officers found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

GRPD said officers attempted life-saving measures on the man but he died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

The woman’s injuries are considered not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

GRPD said everyone involved is cooperating and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.