The scene of a fatal crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids on April 14, 2023. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grandville man was killed in a rollover crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to US-131 near Franklin Street for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 51-year-old Grandville man was heading northbound when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times and crashed into a chainlink fence.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. MSP said he died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

MSP said alcohol may be a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.