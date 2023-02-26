GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Grand Rapids.

Around 10:25 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Walker Avenue NW near Richmond Street NW for a crash.

Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

GRPD said one person was killed. Their name has not been released.

One person is hurt. GRPD said their injuries are considered serious.

Walker Avenue is closed from Richmond Street to Waldorf Street while crews investigate. GRPD expects the road to be closed for several hours.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.