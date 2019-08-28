1 injured in shooting near GR schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near two West Side schools.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tremont Boulevard NW near Ravine Drive, near Union High School and Westwood Middle School.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted that one person was injured and was being treated. Police didn’t release any information about who the victim is.

GRPD onscene of a shooting that took place at Tremont/Ravine NW. Victim is receiving medical attention. Media to stage at Tremont/Mt. Mercy for a briefing within the next 45 minutes TBD. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) August 28, 2019

State police cruisers could be seen blocking off the street near the scene of the shooting.

City police could be seen further down the street and appeared to be centering their investigation on a parked vehicle.

Police have multiple casings parked and appear to be centering investigation on parked vehicle. pic.twitter.com/waLJWOIkV6 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) August 28, 2019

There were also shootings that injured two people in southwest Grand Rapids Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. There is no word yet on whether any of the incidents may be related.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.