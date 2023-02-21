GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Park Street SW between Lane and Straight avenues.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. Police did not release suspect information.

Police said the man who was shot is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.