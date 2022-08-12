GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot multiple times while sitting in a car in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a parking lot near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Burton Street SE.

Multiple firearms were used in the shooting, hitting the victim twice and a nearby apartment building, according to GRPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The police department said investigators continued to search for the suspect, but no suspect description was released.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.