GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was injured after a shooting on Friday night.

Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the shooting at the intersection of Burton and Francis at about 11:20 p.m. GRPD said that one man was shot in the arm.

The suspects are currently unknown.

Anyone with information can contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The incident remains under investigation.