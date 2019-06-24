1 injured in moped-van crash in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

Jefferson Avenue SE moped crash

The scene of a crash involving a van and a moped at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE and Garden Street. (June 24, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously injured when a moped collided with a van in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE and Garden Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the van stopped at a stop sign, but then pulled into the path of the moped, which had the right of way.

The moped driver, a 34-year-old Wyoming resident, sustained serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

GRPD said the moped driver remained in serious condition Tuesday.

The moped driver did not have a valid driver’s license or a cycle/moped endorsement, according to a GRPD news release.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

