GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a shooting on Grand Rapids’ northwest side Sunday night, police say.

The shooting happened near Broadway Avenue NW and Crosby Street NW.

Police say one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

Neighbors told News 8 they started hearing gunshots around 10:15 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the incident.