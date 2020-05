GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a shooting injured one person Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers said police responded to the 400 block of Lane Avenue NW around 4 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When police arrived they found one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police did not say the extent of the victims injuries.

