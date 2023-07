GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Burton Street and Francis Avenue SE, east of Division Avenue.

During an argument, a woman stabbed her partner, Grand Rapids police said.

The man was seriously hurt, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police said they took the woman into custody.

No names were released as of Wednesday.