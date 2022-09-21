GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the south side of Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of shots fired around 4:50 p.m. on Fair Street between Jefferson and Division Avenues. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who was then taken to the hospital.

It is unknown how extensive the victim’s injuries are.

GRPD is still investigating and has interviewed several people.

  • Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting on Fair Street SE east of S. Division Avenue. (Sept. 21, 2022)
No arrests have been made, officers said.