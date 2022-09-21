Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting on Fair Street SE east of S. Division Avenue. (Sept. 21, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the south side of Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of shots fired around 4:50 p.m. on Fair Street between Jefferson and Division Avenues. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who was then taken to the hospital.

It is unknown how extensive the victim’s injuries are.

GRPD is still investigating and has interviewed several people.

No arrests have been made, officers said.