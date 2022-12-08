The scene of a house fire in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Carrier Street. (Dec. 8, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition after a house fire in Grand Rapids early Thursday, firefighters said.

Crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department were called to the area of Lafayette Avenue and Carrier Street on the city’s northeast side just after midnight.

The man was pulled from the fire and taken to an area hospital. Firefighters said he was in “critical condition.”

Another person also escaped the fire and was taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. That person has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

— News 8’s Joe LaFurgey contributed to this post