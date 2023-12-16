GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after an early Saturday morning standoff in Grand Rapids.

Around 2:10 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Lafayette Street SE and Highland Street SE for an unknown reason.

According to GRPD, one person was hurt inside the home and one person was refusing to surrender. There were other people inside the home as well.

A tactical team was called to the home.

The person eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, GRPD said. Their name has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the standoff and injury.

The case remains under investigation.