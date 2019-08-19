1 in custody after possible shooting in GR

Police are investigating after a report of gunshots near Richmond Park in Grand Rapids Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after receiving a report of gunshots near a park in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded around 2 a.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Jennette Avenue near Richmond Park.

When officers arrived on scene, two people were scene running away. Officers were able to take one person into custody and are still searching for the second. No suspect description was available.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.