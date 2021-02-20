1 in custody after incident at Grand Rapids cellphone store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after an altercation that led to a man barricading himself inside a cellphone store in Grand Rapids Saturday, police say.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue near 44th Street.

Grand Rapids police say they initially responded to the area for an altercation between two people where weapons may have been involved.

After the altercation, one of the individuals crossed the street and entered a Boost Mobile cellphone store. Witnesses said the man seemed upset and started throwing paint that he found inside the business, damaging the store.

Police say everyone else inside the store was able to get out safely. The man then barricaded himself inside the business. Officers and crisis negotiators were in contact with the man before family arrived and convinced him to come out of the store.

The man was taken into custody without incident and unharmed.

No charges have been filed at this time. The individual will be taken for mental evaluation and to decide the best course of treatment.

It’s unclear at this time if the individual was armed or the extent of the damage.