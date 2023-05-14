GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a Sunday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Ionia Avenue SE and Bartlett Street SW after receiving reports about a fight involving seven people in the area.

When officers arrived they saw the fight and one person chasing another. GRPD said officers took the man chasing the other into custody.

The man that was being chased had a cut to the head and other stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight.

The stabbing remains under investigation.