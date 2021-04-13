1 hurt in shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side

Police at the scene of a shooting on Marshall Avenue SE in Grand Rapids on April 13, 2021,

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side early Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of gunfire came in around 12:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Ave. SE, south of 28th Street and east of Eastern Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A short time later, one victim, who is a minor, was brought to Mercy Health St. Mary’s hospital for treatment. While few details were available, police did say the victim was treated and released.

GRPD told News 8 multiple vehicles and homes in the area of the shooting, which is still under investigation, were hit. No other information was released.

Anyone with information should contact Grand Rapids police at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.