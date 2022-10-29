The scene of a shooting investigation at 28th Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 29, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department said around 3:30 a.m. a shooting victim was found near the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue. Their condition is unknown.

Officers believe the shooting happened near the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue but are still investigating.

GRPD said there is no suspect in custody.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.